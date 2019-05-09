This Company Will Pay You To Drink Beer All Summer

(104.3 WOMC) -- Listen up, beer drinkers you could get paid to swig some pints this summer.

Anheuser-Busch’s Natural Light is looking to hire a “Natty Intern” to serve as a brand advisor at public events, create viral content, and of course, drink beer.

“Look, I am sick and tired of high-quality human beings being overlooked because they’re not on the (air quotations) ‘Dean’s list,”’ said Natty Light Brand Manager Leon Solimani. “Do we like awesome grades? Sure. But on top of that we want an ambitious, scrappy trailblazer. We’re running Natty Light, not your uncle’s accounting firm.”

The internship will pay “roughly $40 an hour,” a Natural Light representative told the Thrillist. It runs from June 10 to Aug. 2.

To be considered for the position, applicants must be at least 21. The last day to apply is May 19.