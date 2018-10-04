Everywhere Where You Can Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day

(104.3 WOMC) - Tacos are always a good idea, especially when they're cheap or better yet, FREE.

Thursday (Oct. 4) is National Taco Day and several deals from companies across the nation are celebrating!

Here are all the best deals on your favorite greasy, crispy, crunchy, filled-with-everything-good tacos.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is offering four tacos for $5.

#NationalTacoDay is tomorrow! Swing by your local #TacoBell to pick up the National Taco Day Gift Set. 4 tacos for $5. pic.twitter.com/BqdrXUEB52 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2018

Moe's Southwest Grill

First things first: Download the Moe's app, and sign up to be a Moe's Rockin' Rewards Member. All members can buy 2 tacos, and get 1 taco for free on National Taco Day, and the deal extends until 10/7! You and I both know two tacos is never enough.

On The Border

At participating locations, you can get endless tacos for $8.99. The deal goes all day.

If you're celebrating National Taco Day at home, you still get a deal: use promo code TACO18for 15% off Catering Taco Buffets on orders until 10/7.

Del Taco

At participating Del Taco locations, you can buy 1 Shredded Beef Soft Taco, and get one free. You must show the coupon, and it's only one coupon per customer.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is also getting in on the deal, offering up a different kind of taco. They are offering special waffle tacos at their stores for purchase.

According to nationaltacoday.com, Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos last year (wow!). That's equal to more than 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back. It's also equal to 775 million pounds, which is the weight of two Empire State Buildings.

A taco is a traditional Mexican dish made with chicken, beef, vegetables, or seafood. The filling is folded inside a soft or hard tortilla and garnished with toppings such as cheese, salsa, or guacamole.

In 1520, the conquistador Hernando Cortez wrote to King Charles V of Spain to describe his experiences in the New World. In his letter, he mentioned a delicious meal the Aztec inhabitants prepared with “tlaxcalli” or “tortilla.” This is the first historical reference to tacos!

Considered the Mexican equivalent of the English word, ‘sandwich,’ this is the day to celebrate your “south of the border” cravings. So whether it’s crispy tripe tacos, soft shrimp tacos, Tacos dorados (fried tacos), flautas or taquitos, don’t rely on a chain like Taco Bell, surf the web for a simple recipe and get to eating! This special day even has a theme song, “It’s Raining Tacos!”