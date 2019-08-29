Taco Bell Is Saying Farewell To 8 Fan-Favorite Items As Menu Is Revamped
Out with the old. In with the new.
As the chicken sandwich wars rage on, Taco Bell is quietly killing off nine items on their current menu.
Don't worry, the nacho fries are safe (for now) and so are the Doritos Locos tacos, but the "spin-offs," Cool Ranch and Fiery versions are gone.
Thrillist says that in order to streamline their menu, they're also getting rid of these items:
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chips & Salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker Taco
- Cool Ranch Tacos
- Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
In a blog post, Taco Bell says the changes will happen on September 12 as it completely revamps its menu to make the ordering process easier.
The combo options are being updated, so your trusty order will sound a little bit different, too.
You have until Sept. 12th before they disappear off the menu for good, so get 'em before it's too late!