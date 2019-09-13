Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets To Paradise’ Singer, Dies At 70

Prolific singer, songwriter and rocker Eddie Money died on Friday, Variety reports. He was 70. His most famous songs include "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Take Me Home Tonight," "Shakin'" and "Baby Hold On."

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” a statement reads. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money had been diagnosed was stage 4 esophageal cancer and also underwent heart surgery earlier this year. His health problems had forced him to postpone touring and an album release.

The New York native, born Edward Joseph Mahoney, was responsible for some of the most memorable songs from the late 70s and early 80s. He could put together a greatest hits album with no filler on the strength of songs like “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” Baby Hold On,” “Shakin’” and “I Wanna Go Back.”

Video of Eddie Money - Shakin&#039;

Money continued to tour up until this year and was introduced to a new generation on his reality TV show. “Real Money” gave viewers a glimpse into his home life with his family.