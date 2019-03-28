NASA Paying $19,000 To Stay In Bed For 2 Months

(104.3 WOMC) -- In what may qualify as one of the easiest jobs in history, NASA is hiring a group of people tasked with staying in bed for two months.

The German Aerospace Center will select 24 participants to stay asleep while they are subjected to a 60-day observation under bed rest, according to the Daily Mail.

The gig, for which the new hires are each earning nearly $19,000, is part of an experiment to gauge the effects of an immobile lifestyle on a person's overall health.

Conducted in partnership with the German Aerospace Center, the study "offers space researchers from all over Europe and the USA the opportunity to work together and jointly acquire as much scientific knowledge about human physiology as possible" for future long-term space voyages, says researcher Hansjörg Dittus.

The participants will be separated into groups, but housed in a single room.

The volunteers will do a number of activities lying down; such as eating, watching television, and reading for about $18,565.

One group will be rotated around in a centrifuge, akin to an artificial gravity chamber, which will force blood back into their extremities.

The other group will not be moved.

Applicants must speak German and be between 24 and 55 to apply.

Visit this website to apply for NASA's German bed study.