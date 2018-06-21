MTV Launches Studio, Sets ‘Daria,’ ‘Real World’ Revivals

Thanks to MTV’s launch of MTV Studios, which will produce TV shows for other networks and streaming sites, viewers are getting a batch of new shows and revivals.

Among the initial MTV Studios slate is a new iteration of the animated series “Daria” from “Inside Amy Schumer” writer Grace Edwards; “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis’s reimagining of sci-fi animated series “Aeon Flux” with fellow exec producer Gale Anne Hurd; a revival with Bunim/Murray Productions of reality series “The Real World”; and a new version of unscripted series “Made.”

Also in the works are two new reality shows — “The Valley,” a coming of age docuseries in the vein of “The Hills” and “Siesta Key,” which follows a group of young friends in Nogales, Arizona; and “MTV’s Straight Up Ghosted,” in which young people attempt to confront lost friends, romantic partners, and family members about being ghosted.

“MTV has the biggest collection of hit youth franchises that spans more than three decades of content and over 200 titles, part of which have fueled our resurgence,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV. “With MTV Studios, we are for the first time ever opening up this vault beyond our own platforms to reimagine the franchises with new partners.”

McCarthy told the Hollywood Reporter that MTV Studios will be focusing on unscripted shows and isn’t ruling anything out as far as revivals go. He said MTV Studios is also thinking about rebooting "Beavis and Butt-Head," "Celebrity Death Match," and even "Laguna Beach."