MoviePass changes again, adds a new limitation to the service

(WOMC) - For any remaining MoviePass subscribers out there: Enjoy the one-movie-a-day plan while you can.

Starting on Aug. 15, MoviePass subscribers will be limited to three movies per month. Under the previous plan, customers could see one movie per day in theaters.

According to CNN, MoviePass says 85 percent of its customers already see no more than three per month.

The company also announced Monday that it will keep the monthly subscription price at $9.95. It is backing away from a plan, announced just last week, to raise the price to $14.99.