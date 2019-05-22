This Movie Theater Lets You Bring Your Dog — And Offers Bottomless Wine!

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you love going to the movies, but wish you could take your furry friend with you then you'll want to visit this movie theater in Plano, Texas.

The K9 Cinemas is one of the first dog-friendly theaters that will allow customers to bring their dogs into the theater with them!

Tickets are $5 for dogs, $10 for kids and $15 for adults, and any purchase of an adult ticket comes with your choice of free bottomless wine or four servings of whiskey.

The space is full of comfy red couches for your pup to relax on, as well as a large open space in front of the screen if they get restless.

Human ticket holders are also responsible for taking their canines out for bathroom breaks and for cleaning up after their pets.

The theater doesn’t show any new releases, instead it is screening a selection of classic, dog-friendly flicks.

Sold? For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the theater’s website.