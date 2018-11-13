New Mountain Dew flavor debuts for holiday season

(104.3 WOMC) -- Mountain Dew has introduced its new Merry Mash-Up limited-edition flavor.

The soda is cranberry and pomegranate flavor and may make a perfect addition to your holiday punch.

MTN DEW has a new limited edition flavor -- MTN DEW Merry Mash-Up! Get your holiday on and try one today! pic.twitter.com/Itpe8iTZD8 — G&J Pepsi-Cola (@GJPepsi) November 5, 2018

The beverage has already hit store shelves. It's unclear how long it will be made available.

The Mountain Dew Mash-Up comes in cans as well as bottles.