Mountain Dew Cans Turn White for 'Game of Thrones'

Brands are going all out to celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones.

There's GOT-inspired Oreos, wine, beer, and more that we just haven't come across.

But we're particularly impressed with Mountain Dew's latest product.

They're releasing a GOT color-changing can!

Mountain Dew's utilized the can's temperature for it's latest look: "A Can Has No Name."

Video of A Can Has No Name

When the can is warm, it remains white, but the moment you put it in the fridge, it reveals Arya's kill list.

The brand says it's "a tribute to those killed and a glance at her remaining targets for the final season."

Getting your hand on one of these is going to be the trickiest part of your quest. You have to log on to social media and tell Mountain Dew what you would do #ForTheThrone.

Be sure to use all the hashtags to be entered: #ACanHasNoName #ForTheThrone and #MTNDEWsweepstakes.