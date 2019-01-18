Motorola Razr Classic Flip Phone Returns: This Time It's A Pricey Foldable

(104.3 WOMC) -- Remember the Motorola Razr from the early 2000s? Motorola's super-thin, metallic flip phone that was the "it" phone before the iPhone and Galaxy started a smartphone revolution.

Well, if a new report is to be believed, it will soon be making a comeback.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Lenovo (the company that owns Motorola) plans to bring back the Razr as a new phone with a foldable screen.

While additional details on the phone, such as its screen size or if it will have support for 5G, remain unknown, the Journal says that Lenovo is working with Verizon to release the phone, possibly as soon as next month.

The report also says that the phone will start at $1,500, putting on a sky-high price on the futuristic bit of nostalgia.