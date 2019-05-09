Do You Dare Take Mom To Hooters For Free Mother’s Day Meal?

(104.3 WOMC) -- Hooters may have finally figured out a way to lure Mom in the door: Give her free food.

For one day, at least.

The chain famous for its waitresses in skimpy outfits, Hooters is encouraging moms and families to visit their locations on Mother's Day for the ninth straight year. This year, moms can get a free entree with the purchase of any drink. Options include traditional, smoked and boneless chicken wings, a Buffalo chicken salad or sandwich, and a burger.

"Hooters Mother’s Day menu is a tradition unlike any other," the Hooters website states.

Since 2011, Hooters has served more than 300,000 free meals to mothers.

The offer is only available on Sunday for dine-in meals. You can click here to find a Hooters location.