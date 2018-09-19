Mother Escapes Jail Time After Taking Away Daughter's iPhone

Charges have been dismissed against a western Michigan woman who faced possible jail time after taking a cellphone away from her 15-year-old daughter as punishment.

Jodie May of Grandville says she took away the iPhone 6 in April after the girl got in trouble in school. May says she was just being a concerned parent, but she was arrested on a misdemeanor larceny charge after her ex-husband filed a complaint saying he owned the phone.

May was immediately freed on bond, but faced up to 93 days in jail. Prosecutors say they determined as her trial was to start on Tuesday that the girl owned the phone.