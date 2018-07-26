Hot Cheetos, Takis Under Fire After Mom Blames Spicy Snacks For Daughter's Gallbladder Surgery

A Memphis teen had to go through gut-wrenching surgery to remove her gallbladder, and her mom is blaming it all on spicy snacks.

Rene Craighead said her 17-year-old daughter, also named Rene, loves Hot Cheetos and spicy Takis so much so that she eats whole bags of them.

“She loves them. Every time I go out she says, ‘Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips,’” Craighead told Memphis station WREG TV. “I want to make her happy, so I brought them back. She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her.”

But she says her daughter’s love of the spicy chips had unintended consequences: The girl started feeling sick to her stomach.

That soon led to surgery and the removal of her gallbladder.

Dr. Cary Cavender, a gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, told WREG-TV that stomach issues tied to ultra-spicy snacks put kids in his hospital regularly.

"We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to it," Cavender told the station. "We probably see around 100 kids a month, easily." Dr. Cavender added that the ailments can be prevented by closely monitoring a kid’s diet and making them load up on fruits and veggies.

Research suggests eating specific foods will not cause gallbladder problems. According to the National Institutes of Health, “Being overweight or having obesity may make you more likely to develop gallstones, especially if you are a woman. Researchers have found that people who have obesity may have higher levels of cholesterol in their bile, which can cause gallstones. ... Some studies have shown that people who carry large amounts of fat around their waist may be more likely to develop gallstones.”

Frito-Lay, the maker of Cheetos, sent a statement to WREG saying the chips meet all standards of food safety with this caveat:

“Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”

A firm representing Takis told Newsweek that "Takis are safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet.

"Takis ingredients fully comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and all of the ingredients in each flavor are listed in detail on the label. Always check the serving size before snacking."