The Most Common, And Most Annoying Slang Words

Every generation has their own language of slang words, and while some people love them, others find them completely annoying. Well, a new survey reveals the most popular slang terms out there right now, and many of them are also the ones people simply can’t stand anymore.

The survey by OnePoll finds that Bae is the most commonly used slang term, followed by SMH (shaking my head) and Lit, while on the flipside, GOAT (greatest of all time) is the most annoying slang term, followed by Bae and Hangry.

Top Ten Most Commonly Used Slang Terms

Bae

SMH

Lit

Fam

Hangry

Thirsty

GOAT

Keep It 100

Gucci

Fire

Top Ten Most Annoying Slang Terms

GOAT

Bae

Hangry

Gucci

Ghost

Fleek

Stussy

TFW

Throw shade

SMH

Now, while it may be perfectly okay for some people to use certain slang words, there seems to be some debate over just who those people are. In fact, while the majority of folks think that those over the age of 43 are too old to use slang, 20% actually think it’s not okay for those over the age of 25.

And of course, there are dos and don’ts when it comes to where slang is appropriate. For example, 37 percent of people say it’s never acceptable to use slang at work. Along those lines, 55 percent of people are against using “lol” in an email to their boss, while close to half think it’s also bad to use it in an email to a co-worker.