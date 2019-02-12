Money Saving Ideas For Valentine's Day

(104.3 WOMC) -- Valentine’s Day can really bruise your wallet. Between flowers, chocolates, date night, and dinner it can get pricey! But thankfully there are a few places where you can score some freebies and discounts.

Food & Wine has a special list until Feb. 14, making updates when discovered. Several restaurants are hosting dinner deals for two, including California Pizza Kitchen, Romano's Macaroni Grill, Olive Garden.

Nothing says love like free sweets. According to Food & Wine you can pick up a heart-shaped cinnamon and sugar pretzel at Auntie Anne's or grab free dessert from Firehouse Subs.

Check out the entire list here.