Mom Calls Police After Domino’s Does Not Deliver Pizza

(104.3 WOMC) -- A mom in the U.K. called the police after Domino’s did not deliver the pizza she ordered, accusing the restaurant of letting her kids "go hungry."

Clair, whose last name was not shared, said she spent $48 on the order. Domino's called her an hour later and said their oven was broken and that they would refund her money but that the refund would take a day, The Mirror reports.

The mother of 3 said she could not afford to wait a day as it was the last of her money. She offered to go to the store to collect her money and they said no.

When she couldn't get her money back she called the police. The police said there was nothing they could do.

Clair said she fed her children “crisps and things” she had, but they were disappointed and hungry.

Clair said it took five days before the money, which a Domino’s spokesperson claims they refunded the next day, appeared in her account.