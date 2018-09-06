Pojoslaw | Dreamstime.com

Millions Of Americans Would Go Into Debt To Get New iPhone

September 6, 2018
Categories: 
Features

Apple has plans to unveil a new iPhone next week and a new survey reveals that many people are willing to go into debt to get their hands on one.

According to a Wallethub survey, about 28 million Americans would go into debt to get Apple’s 2018 iPhone.

18 percent of those surveyed under the age of 45 say a new iPhone is debt worthy and nearly half of millennials think that their cell phone has a greater impact on their lives than credit scores.

 

Tags: 
iphone
Debt
New iPhone

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes