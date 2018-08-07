(WOMC) - Shaun Weiss (the man who played Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks") was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication, TMZ reports.

'The Mighty Ducks' Goalie Shaun Weiss Arrested for Public Intoxication https://t.co/HaF985u3HK — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2018

The 38-year-old was also arrested a year ago for possession of meth, TMZ reports. That arrest came just five days after he'd been sentenced to 150 days in jail for stealing $151 worth of stuff from an electronics store.

He ended up serving only 12 days due to overcrowding. At the time, his manager, Don Gibble, told TMZ he had hoped jail would help Weiss get himself on a more productive path.

Weiss worked steadily after the 3 'Ducks' flicks, but it's been a couple years since his last acting gig.