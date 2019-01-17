Mickey Shaped Ice Cream Bars Coming to Grocery Stores
Out of the park and into your home
One of the most popular treats at Walt Disney World is coming to a grocery store near you.
In honor of Mickey's 90th birthday Nestle and Disney have partnered together to bring a six count, smaller version of the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream bars outside the parks and into your homes.
Would you buy #MickeyBars if they were at your grocery store?! -- Yup! Thanks to the main mouse turning 90, we may get to have Mickey Premium Bars at home. . In February 2019 you may start seeing these little beauties show up in your grocer’s freezer. ❤️ . Thanks to @lovethemousetravel for the news! #disney #disneyfood #disneysnacks #wdw #disneyland #disneyfan
They'll start showing up in stores this February, but no word yet on how long they will be available for.
A list of stores carrying the bars has not yet been released.