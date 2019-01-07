Michigan's Greta Van Fleet To Perform On 'Saturday Night Live'

(104.3 WOMC) -- Greta Van Fleet, a band from Frankenmuth, Michigan, is set to perform on the first "Saturday Night Live" episode of 2019.

The band will be joined by host Rachel Brosnahan on Jan. 19, "SNL" announced Monday afternoon.

Starting 2019 on a ✨marvelous✨ note. #SNL pic.twitter.com/EzjcqJgo8B — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 7, 2019

The appearance comes on the heels of three sold-out shows at The Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Their debut full length studio album, "Anthem of the Peaceful Army," was released on October 19, 2018 and topped the Billboard Rock Album charts in the first week after its release.