Want To Own A Michigan Private Island? Now Is Your Chance!
October 2, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) - How would you like to own your own island in northern Michigan? A private island, complete with a lodge, is going up for auction.
Lastbidrealestate.com has a starting bid of $250,000 for Brown Island, located about 20 miles north of Alpena.
The 46-acre island comes with a 3,000-square-foot lodge, 30’x40’ pole barn and two 16’x20’ heated cabins with fantastic views of the forest and wildlife.
Electricity is run via marine cable, and water is supplied by a deep water well.
The sale includes 50 feet of waterfront access on the mainland.
The private island and lodge are going up for auction on Oct. 30, with a starting bid of just $250,000.
An open house is scheduled for Oct. 13 from noon to 3 p.m.