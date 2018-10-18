Dreamstime

Michigan pizza shop makes 225-mile delivery for dying man

October 18, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) — A Michigan pizza shop usually doesn't deliver, but an employee made a big exception to bring a pair of pizzas to a cancer patient and his wife 225 miles away in Indiana.

Julie and Rich Morgan grew fond of Steve's Pizza when they lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than two decades ago. They'd planned a trip to the restaurant for Julie Morgan's birthday in September, but Rich Morgan ended up in the hospital in Indianapolis and later in hospice care.

Julie Morgan's father called Steve's Pizza on Saturday and spoke with 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer, who offered to make the delivery.

"He told Dalton a little bit about our situation and asked if the shop might send a friendly text or card to us," Julie Morgan said in her Facebook post

"Without hesitation Dalton asked what kind of pizza we wanted, and told my father he would bring it to us."

Shaffer tells the Battle Creek Enquirer he "just wanted to make them happy." 

