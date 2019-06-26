Michigan Man Ties 'Cursed' Wedding Ring To Fish; Passes On Curse to Fisherman Who Caught It

(104.3 WOMC) -- The mystery of how a wedding ring came to be zip-tied to a fish's tail has been solved.

Michigan resident Jason Rose has come forward to say he attached the ring to the fish and released it into Lake Michigan in early May because he believed the ring is cursed.

"I felt I needed to get rid of that ring, but I didn’t want to just toss it to the bottom, pawn it or any of that kind of thing," Rose tells the Chicago Tribune. "So I released it the best way I know how. I am convinced that ring is cursed. My life has been nothing less than great since I released it."

The unlucky fish remerged seven weeks later when Joe Penar caught the steelhead on friend Jim Nelligan’s boat “Grey Lion II” during the Pass the Passion tournament by Salmon Unlimited of Illinois, USA Today reported.

Now it seems Rose only passed the bad luck across the lake to one unsuspecting boat owner.

“That ring is cursed. Ever since it came on my boat, I’ve had problems with my Glendinning engine controls, the switch to raise the helm floor to get at the engines broke and the hose at my dock burst,” Nelligan said.

“I think we’ll mail it back to him, no return address,” he joked.