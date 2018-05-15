This Michigan Lawn Chair Will Pour You Wine With The Pull Of A Lever

(WOMC) This sounds perfect for the wine lover's backyard.

Thompson Woodwork has produced a Michigan lawn cair that pours glasses of wine with the pull of a lever.

Watch this video to see how it works. You will be ready for a glass by the end of it.

According to Freep, Matt Thompson has been working on this chair for a while.

Thompson also created a chair for beer lovers! He originally went viral last year when he posted a video of his chair that delivered canned rinks down a chute from an Upper Peninsula-shaped cooler.

That video was shared nearly 200,000 times in four months and viewed nearly 9.9 millon times.

Click here to learn more about Thompson Woodworks