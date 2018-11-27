Michigan Farm Is Doing Something Massive To Help Troops This Christmas

(104.3 WOMC) -- A tree farm in Michigan is spreading holiday cheer by sending nearly 600 Christmas trees to military families in a state hundreds of miles away.

Volunteers took to the Wahmhoff Farm Nursery in Gobles, MI, Monday to load pine and fir trees onto trucks, which are slated to transport the trees to families at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, Fox 17 reported.

The event was part of the Trees for Troops program, Dan Wahmhoff, the president and owner of the nursery, told the news station.

“It’s an event we’ve been doing since 2005. We’re just one of the participants,” he said, adding other farms in the area also bring trees to the Wahmhoff Farm Nursery to be donated.

“It’s a big deal to me to be able to contribute back, to give them something positive for their Christmas time,” Wahmhoff added. “I know a lot of them are sacrificing it, away from their families, or the families are by themselves.”

In 2017, more than 17,000 Christmas trees were delivered to 70 military bases across the country, according to the Christmas Spirit Foundation, which runs the Trees for Troops program.