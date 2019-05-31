Michigan AMC Theatres To Hold 'Toy Story 4' Marathon Ahead Of June Release

(104.3 WOMC) -- Woody and Buzz and friends are heading back to the big screen this summer after a nearly 10-year hiatus.

'Toy Story 4' is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 21, and the folks at AMC Theatres are helping fans get ready for it.

AMC will hold a nearly nine-hour movie marathon to celebrate the film's release at a number of Michigan AMC Theatres. The first three movies in the 'Toy Story' franchise will be shown back-to-back, culminating with the fourth and final film of the series.

Some of the theatres participating in the marathon around the metro Detroit include:

AMC Woodhaven Village 10 in Woodhaven.

AMC Fairlane 21 in Dearborn.

AMC Star Southfield 20 in Southfield.

AMC Livonia 20 in Livonia.

AMC John R 15 in Madison Heights.

AMC Star Great Lakes 25 in Auburn Hills.

AMC Star Gratiot 15 in Clinton Township.

AMC Forum 30 in Sterling Heights.

Tickets for the marathon are $35. For those who don't have time for all four movies can get in on a special screening an hour before the midnight release for $20.

Tickets can be purchased on the AMC website.