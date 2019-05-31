Michigan AMC Theatres To Hold 'Toy Story 4' Marathon Ahead Of June Release
Woody and Buzz and friends are heading back to the big screen this summer.
May 31, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- Woody and Buzz and friends are heading back to the big screen this summer after a nearly 10-year hiatus.
'Toy Story 4' is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 21, and the folks at AMC Theatres are helping fans get ready for it.
AMC will hold a nearly nine-hour movie marathon to celebrate the film's release at a number of Michigan AMC Theatres. The first three movies in the 'Toy Story' franchise will be shown back-to-back, culminating with the fourth and final film of the series.
Some of the theatres participating in the marathon around the metro Detroit include:
- AMC Woodhaven Village 10 in Woodhaven.
- AMC Fairlane 21 in Dearborn.
- AMC Star Southfield 20 in Southfield.
- AMC Livonia 20 in Livonia.
- AMC John R 15 in Madison Heights.
- AMC Star Great Lakes 25 in Auburn Hills.
- AMC Star Gratiot 15 in Clinton Township.
- AMC Forum 30 in Sterling Heights.
Tickets for the marathon are $35. For those who don't have time for all four movies can get in on a special screening an hour before the midnight release for $20.