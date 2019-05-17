Michael Jackson's Sons Launch New YouTube Series
(104.3 WOMC) -- Michael Jackson‘s sons Prince and Bigi (formerly known as "Blanket") Jackson are breaking into the entertainment business by launching their own YouTube series.
“We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel,” Prince, 22, shared on Instagram. “We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show.”
We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel. Right now you can go see our first ever video on my YouTube channel (link in bio) we know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show. As usual all input is welcome here or in the YouTube comments. Expect more to come y’all ✌--✌--✌------ #avengersendgame Edit: Will be making an actual channel dedicated to series stay tuned
In the first episode of the Life On 2 YouTube channel, the brothers are joined by their cousin, Taj Jackson, and James Sutherland as their special guest to discuss “Avengers: Endgame.”
The video already has over 24,000 views as of Thursday, less than 24 hours after it was posted.
Prince — whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a degree in business administration.
Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it. I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit. Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.
Bigi, 17, currently attends Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California.