Michael Jackson's Sons Launch New YouTube Series

(104.3 WOMC) -- Michael Jackson‘s sons Prince and Bigi (formerly known as "Blanket") Jackson are breaking into the entertainment business by launching their own YouTube series.

“We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel,” Prince, 22, shared on Instagram. “We know that this is a very rough first video but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show.”

In the first episode of the Life On 2 YouTube channel, the brothers are joined by their cousin, Taj Jackson, and James Sutherland as their special guest to discuss “Avengers: Endgame.”

Video of Avengers Endgame: Review

The video already has over 24,000 views as of Thursday, less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Prince — whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a degree in business administration.

Bigi, 17, currently attends Buckley School in Sherman Oaks, California.