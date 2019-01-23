Work on a SpongeBob SquarePants Prequel Movie Is Underway

When Patrick met SpongeBob.

That seems to be the story at the center of SpongeBob SquarePants 3: It's a Wonderful Sponge.

Related: See All the Movies and Television Shows Coming to Hulu in February 2019

The new film has official begun production, and will be a prequel to the series and the previous two films full of nautical nonsense. According to reports, the film will feature both CGI and Live Action sequences, and will tell the story of SpongeBob SquarePants meeting his friends of Bikini Bottom. The action will unfold at a summer camp where they all meet for the first time.

This will be the third official film for the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, but the first since the passing of creator Stephen Hillenburg last year. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the show which debuted in 1999.

According to listings, the film is slated for release in July of 2020.