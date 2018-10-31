'Today' And 'Good Morning America' Battle For The Best 80's Costumes On Halloween

The Halloween spirit hit everybody about the same on television this morning, as both Today and Good Morning America threw it back to the 80's for some costume inspiration.

At GMA, the crew recreated some of their favorite classic TV characters, with Robin Roberts as Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, Michael Strahan as Mr.T's B.A. Baracus from The A-Team, Lara Spencer as The Love Boat‘s Captain Stubing, Ginger Zee as one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and George Stephanopoulos as Family Ties' Alex P. Keaton.

Not to be out done was the Today show. As ABC stuck to TV, NBC went movies and music. Carson Daly was Bruce Springsteen, Sheinelle Jones rocked as Tina Turner, and Savannah Guthrie twirled as Cyndi Lauper. The stand-out though was Hoda Kotb who was an amazing Elton John.

Willie Geist also shook his way across the stage as Ferris Bueller, Craig Melvin showed off as Prince Akeem from Coming to America, and Al Roker went Back To The Future as Doc Brown.