SCREENSHOTS: Watch the Trailer for 'Yesterday', the Movie That Asks "What If The Beatles Never Existed?"

Imagine if you were the only one ever to experience the genius of The Beatles. If the world never knew these songs that have become a part of our lives, and they were yours alone to share with everyone.

That's what happens to a struggling songwriter named Jack, in the upcoming film Yesterday. After a global event, Jack wakes up and begins to play classics from the Fab Four, only the world has never heard these songs before, thinking the brilliance is his. The Beatles have vanished from history, and the greatest catalog in music is thought to be created solely by this unlucky songwriter.

The upcoming film is directed by Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours director Danny Boyle, starring Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon. It also features some real-life cameos from The Late Late Show host James Corden and singer Ed Sheeran. The film's first trailer debuted on Tuesday.

Yesterday is in theaters on June 28th.