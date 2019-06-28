Metallica, Ugly Kid Joe, and Danzig Members Form 'The Wedding Band' for Classic Rock Covers

Forget your wedding band with their bedazzled vests and bow ties, "The Wedding Band" has arrived to shred through the greatest Black Sabbath and AC/DC songs of all time.

Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo from Metallica have joined Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane and drummer Joey Castillo of Queens Of The Stone Age and Danzig in a band dubbed, "The Wedding Band", for a one-off performance of classic covers. The show happens on Friday July 26th at the Cosmopolitan Music Hall in Ontario, Canada, for an event celebrating 50 years of musical instrument store Cosmo Music.

You can find information on tickets here.

Hammett and Trujillo have gotten plenty of practice on covers, tackling different songs along the stretch of their WorldWired Tour. Earlier this year they took on "Carry On My Wayward Son" while in Kansas, and tackled the Lynyrd Skynyrd staple "Sweet Home Alabama" during a stop in Alabama.

Hammett has also recently revealed why "The Unforgiven" features his most satisfying solo.

Next week Metallica will return to Europe for two more months of shows, with a stop back in the states this September to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their S&M album with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. You can find the full list of upcoming dates here.