'Game Of Thrones' Star Lena Headey Honors Freddie Mercury for 'World Refugee Day'

Thursday June 20th is World Refugee Day, and the International Rescue Committee is shining a light on some of the most famous refugees in history. The organization has asked a few celebrity voices to pen letters to these amazing individuals, honoring their accomplishments and raising awareness of what's facing refugees throughout the world.

Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey shares a tribute to Queen singer Freddie Mercury, who fled Zanzibar with his family in 1964 and found safe haven in the UK.

"What if the United Kingdom never welcomed you in? Without a safe home to find your voice the world would never hear it, and so many would never find their own" says Headey. "Your fearlessness would never embolden us all to be fearless, your anthems silenced, we would never be champions. A world without you wouldn't be as rhapsodic, triumphant, brilliant. It just wouldn't be our world."

"Dear Freddie and all refugees, you made so much more than history" Headey continues. "So what will today's chapter say?"

The organization reminds us that the world would be much different if refugees were turned away. You can watch more letters from Keegan-Michael Key and Mandy Patinkin, and learn more here.