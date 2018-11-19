EXCLUSIVE: The Rolling Stones Are "Ready For Anything" As They Prepare For The 'No Filter' US Tour

"I've got to be ready for anything going into the rehearsal" Mick Jagger explains in our exclusive new interview.

The Rolling Stones frontman is prepping the iconic groups latest trek across the United States, with the No Filter US Tour kicking off in 2019. In the video above, Jagger talks about the work he will put in and the steps he takes to keep up his iconic stage presence. The band will play thirteen stadiums around the country, stopping in some cities for the first time in over a decade. Mick and company recently wrapped the European leg of the tour in July.

As Mick gets in singing shape, Keith Richards is busy deciding which guitars to bring along for the ride. The legendary guitarist has over a thousand, but tells us how many he actually needs on stage. He also explains why he currently has more guitars than vices.

The No Filter US Tour also takes place fifty-five years after The Rolling Stones first tour of America. Since those shows in 1964, the Stones have become one of the biggest bands on any planet, selling over 200-million records, playing some of the top-grossing tours in history, and being an unmovable and undeniable force in the history of music. The band has also recently released a restored and remastered film and soundtrack from their 1994 Voodoo Lounge Tour.

Tickets for the No Filter US Tour go on-sale on Friday November 30th at 10 AM, and will be available at RollingStones.com and Ticketmaster.com. You can see the full list of dates below.

We have your chance to meet The Rolling Stones, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Be a part of the No Filter Tour and Stones history. Find all of the details here.