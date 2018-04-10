Michael Bolton To Release New Documentary About Detroit

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- Michael Bolton is lending his smooth voice to a new cause.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter's latest passion project is paying homage to Detroit, with the upcoming release of the documentary Michael Bolton Presents American Dream: Detroit.

According to a news release, Bolton was first drawn to Detroit while researching for his album "A Tribute to Hitsville USA."

“I didn’t set out to make a documentary about Detroit,” Bolton, 65, tells PEOPLE. “I was first pulled into the city by its rich musical history and then a much deeper story started to reveal itself. I didn’t know where it was leading but I felt so personally compelled to follow.”

The film celebrates the golden age of the Motor City - featuring its native entertainment legends like Francis Ford Coppola, Jerry Bruckheimer, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and Alice Cooper.

The documentary aims to reveal "the landscape of a new Detroit being built by young visionaries and entrepreneurial moguls alike."

"Told through the eyes of Bolton's own discovery, this important story has remained largely obscured by mainstream media's preference to portray only the devastation of the city's downfall," the singer's website said. "This is the story of the American Dream."

American Dream: Detroit will be released to theaters for a one-day event with Fathom Events on May 15. A complete list of locations will be available April 13 on the Fathom Events website (cinemas and participants are subject to change).

Tickets for Michael Bolton Presents American Dream: Detroit go on sale to the public on Friday, April 13 at www.FathomEvents.com. Watch the film's trailer below.