Michael Bolton To Attend Premiere Of New Detroit Documentary

(WOMC) Michael Bolton's latest passion project about paying homage to Detroit will be released on Tuesday (May 15).

American Dream: Detroit will be released to theaters for a one-day event with Fathom Events at 7 p.m. A complete list of locations can be found on the Fathom Events website (cinemas and participants are subject to change).

The film celebrates the golden age of the Motor City - featuring its native entertainment legends like Francis Ford Coppola, Jerry Bruckheimer, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson and Alice Cooper.

"Told through the eyes of Bolton's own discovery, this important story has remained largely obscured by mainstream media's preference to portray only the devastation of the city's downfall," the singer's website said. "This is the story of the American Dream."

The documentary aims to reveal "the landscape of a new Detroit being built by young visionaries and entrepreneurial moguls alike."

According to a news release, Bolton was first drawn to Detroit while researching for his album "A Tribute to Hitsville USA."

“I didn’t set out to make a documentary about Detroit,” Bolton, 65, tells PEOPLE. “I was first pulled into the city by its rich musical history and then a much deeper story started to reveal itself. I didn’t know where it was leading but I felt so personally compelled to follow.”

Bolton will be introducing the documentary in person at the Redford Theatre.

In addition, WOMC's Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan's interview with Bolton about the documentary will air Tuesday morning.

You can buy tickets at www.FathomEvents.com. Watch the film's trailer below.