Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring first trailer for Creed 2: Watch

By Nathan Vicar

The first trailer for Creed II is here!

The sequel to 2015's hit spin-off from the Rocky series stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone as veteran boxer Rocky Balboa, with Dolph Lundgren reprising his role from 1985's Rocky IV as Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago.

The trailer, which is soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar's "DNA," includes a brief glimpse of Adonis' foe – Drago's son Viktor (Florian Munteneau).

Creed II also stars Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok, Westworld), Wood Harris (The Wire), and Phylicia Rashad (Empire). The Land director Steven Caple Jr. fills in for Ryan Coogler, who tapped out early into pre-production due to Black Panther.

Here’s the official synopsis from Warner Bros. Pictures:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Video of CREED II | Official Trailer | MGM

Creed 2 hits theaters on November 21st, 2018.

Official Poster: