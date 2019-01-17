Metro Detroit Restaurants To Be Featured Saturday On Travel Channel

(104.3 WOMC) -- A few metro Detroit restaurants will be featured on the Travel Channel's "The Zimmern List: Detroit" Saturday morning.

Show host Andrew Zimmern visited the Motor City in September to film the episode, the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to the Travel Channel, Zimmern will nosh on Detroit-style pizza, stop for a coney and chili fries, and explore classic Middle Eastern dishes. He also will visit what’s described as a Detroit institution in the making.

You can watch it Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m.