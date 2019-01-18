Metro Detroit Braces For Biggest Snowfall Of Winter

DETROIT - Ready or not, here comes the snow.

A winter storm is about to blast southeast Michigan with up to eight inches of snow. AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said it's going to be the biggest snowfall so far this winter.

"Our big storm comes in tonight with the snow arriving after midnight, the low down to 22," he said. "And then snow at varying rates, it could get heavy at times, four to eight inches."

Locations north of Detroit will see lesser amounts of snow, while areas south of the city will see larger amounts.

"The big story will be how windy it gets and how cold it is," said DeVore. "Very snow-packed and slippery roads and difficult travel with poor visibility."

Once the storm passes, DeVore said we'll see a rapid freeze that will make it even harder to clear the snow. The National Weather Service is forecasting wind chills to cause temperatures to fall below zero at times Saturday night through Monday morning.

"Temperatures start at 24 and then plunge down into the single digits Saturday night. Sunday will be brisk and bitterly cold with a high of 16 and Real Feels well below zero," DeVore said.

Bitter cold will settle in for the second half of the weekend. #Cold pic.twitter.com/5l7Xcv1e8f — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 18, 2019

Here's a look at the forecast from partners at WWJ:

Friday -- Cloudy. High 33. Low 22.

Saturday -- 4-8 inches of snow. High 24. Low 11.

Sunday -- Brisk and very cold. High 16. Low 0.

Monday -- Mostly sunny; bitterly cold. High 16. Low 8.

Tuesday -- Snow flurries possible. High 36. Low 30.