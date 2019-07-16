Cops Warn About 'Meth-Gators'

(104.3 WOMC) -- Word to the wise: don't flush your meth down the toilet.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, the Loretto, Tennessee police department issued the warning over concerns that wildlife might ingest the drugs and act wilder than usual.

“Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay,” reads the post, which had a photo of the drug, baggies and syringes.

“Our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth,'' the post noted.

“Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do,'' the post continued. “Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help.”

The warning came after officers executed a search warrant at a residence where a suspect was trying “to flush methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia. He was unsuccessful." Police arrested the man who was taken to the county jail.

Instead of disposing drugs down the toilet, the department asked residents to drop off drugs, prescription or non-prescription, at its office.