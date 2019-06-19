Study Says One Day Work Week Good For Mental Health

(104.3 WOMC) -- Well would you look at this, a new study has found that just eight hours of paid work a week is good for your mental health.

British researchers surveyed more than 70,000 people between 2009 and 2018, and found just one day of work a week slashed mental health problems by an average of 30 percent.

The study, published in the journal Social Science and Medicine, also revealed that there was no evidence that working more than eight hours provided a boost to your wellbeing.

The study was done as a result of automation becoming a big part of business models across the country.