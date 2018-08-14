McDonald's testing French toast breakfast sandwich — and it looks crazy

(WOMC) - In the breakfast world, there are three camps: Team pancake, team waffle, and team French toast. If you're partial to thick, fluffy cinnamon bread, McDonald's newest test item is here to support you.

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced that it is testing a new McGriddles French toast breakfast sandwich at over 200 locations in Minnesota.

The mighty sandwich contains an egg, American cheese, a sausage patty, as well as slices of thick-cut, Applewood-smoked bacon. Yes, that's two breakfast meats in one sandwich.

This is the new McGriddles French Toast sandwich from @McDonalds. It’s being test-marketed exclusively in Minnesota. The sandwich is very delicious! It has sausage, bacon, egg and cheese on it. Definitely would buy again! ------ pic.twitter.com/K23uEQrqQk — It’s Paul--️‍------------------‍♂️---- (@MyNameIsPaulB) August 14, 2018

But things get even crazier when it comes to the bread. It's a butter-based brioche bun that's cooked in clarified butter and flavored with "cinnamon, spice and vanilla flavors." Oh, and it's swathed in sweet maple syrup.

"You get savory and smoky flavors from the sausage and bacon," said McDonald's chef Mike Lingo in a statement. "Creaminess, cheddar flavors and salt from the American cheese; sweet cinnamon, spice and vanilla flavors from the French toast. It tastes like homemade French toast. It's everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich."

Lord knows what the nutritional content of this thing is, but damn it if it doesn't sound delicious.