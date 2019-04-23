McDonald's Reportedly Adding International Favorites To US Menus

(104.3 WOMC) -- Although there are a lot of reasons to travel abroad, the only truly good one is, of course, so that you can experience the weird and wonderful McDonald's menus in foreign countries.

OK, so there are also a few other good reasons. Either way, soon you won't even have to leave the country to sample Mickey D's international fare because the global chain is about to unleash some of its most popular foreign menu items in its American restaurants.

Business Insider reports the fast food chain is planning to roll out an international menu, which would include:

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain

Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands

Tomato-mozzarella chicken sandwich from Canada

Cheesy bacon fries from Australia

The last time we got word of the Stroopwafel McFlurry’s existence was in September of 2018 — but not in the Netherlands; in Florida.

The Stroopwafel, one of the Netherlands' most iconic sweets, is being turned into a McFlurry. https://t.co/ByewnoP2ha pic.twitter.com/EnHJWDimUJ — foodbeast.com (@foodbeast) September 6, 2018

The new items will reportedly hit menus in early June, around the same time McDonald's discontinues its Signature Crafted burgers and sandwiches. It's unclear whether the international options will be available in the US only for a limited time or if this is a more long-term arrangement.