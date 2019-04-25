McDonald's Hiring More Than 600 Workers In Metro Detroit This Summer

DETROIT - McDonald's is going on a hiring spree this summer -- looking to add more than 600 workers at its Metro Detroit restaurants.

The fast food giant says the jobs come with extra incentives: the chance to earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, access to free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

McDonald's is also partnering with the AARP in an effort to hire a more "age-diverse workforce."

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.