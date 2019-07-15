McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday In July — Here's How To Get Yours

(WOMC) - McDonald's just made Fridays even more appealing.

The fast-food chain is extending its National French Fry Day deal and giving away free medium fries every Friday to customers who spend $1 or more for the rest of the year.

The first day of the promotion is Friday, July 12 — one day before National French Fry Day. Customers who spend at least $1 using Apple Pay on the McDonald's app are eligible to receive a free medium order of french fries. The promotion will continue on Friday, July 19, and Friday, July 26.

If you have an iPhone, here's how to get your free fries:

Set up Apple Pay on your iPhone if you haven't already.

Download the McDonald's app and set up your account.

In the McDonald's app, select "Order," then "Deals," and then click the "FREE Medium Fries with minimum purchase of $1" deal and add it to your mobile order.

Select an order of at least $1 in the McDonald's app, pay using Apple Pay, and get your free fries.