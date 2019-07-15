McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday In July — Here's How To Get Yours
July 15, 2019
(WOMC) - McDonald's just made Fridays even more appealing.
The fast-food chain is extending its National French Fry Day deal and giving away free medium fries every Friday to customers who spend $1 or more for the rest of the year.
The first day of the promotion is Friday, July 12 — one day before National French Fry Day. Customers who spend at least $1 using Apple Pay on the McDonald's app are eligible to receive a free medium order of french fries. The promotion will continue on Friday, July 19, and Friday, July 26.
If you have an iPhone, here's how to get your free fries:
- Set up Apple Pay on your iPhone if you haven't already.
- Download the McDonald's app and set up your account.
- In the McDonald's app, select "Order," then "Deals," and then click the "FREE Medium Fries with minimum purchase of $1" deal and add it to your mobile order.
- Select an order of at least $1 in the McDonald's app, pay using Apple Pay, and get your free fries.