The wait is over! Heinz to debut ‘Mayochup’ sauce in U.S.

After a social media frenzy that divided the Internet earlier this year, Heinz is officially debuting its newest condiment in the United States.

Mayochup – a saucy blend of ketchup and mayonnaise – will be sold at major grocery stores and on Amazon starting later this month, the company announced Monday.

“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” said Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for Heinz.

Want to try Mayochup before it hits store shelves? Just tweet using the hashtag #Mayochup plus the name of your city. The city with the most tweets will be visited by a food truck loaded with free samples of Mayochup... and, of course, fries for dipping.

Condiment lovers have until 11:59 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Sept. 18 to submit their vote on Twitter.com/HeinzKetchup_US.