WATCH: Queen Share First 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer

Queen’s been heavily teasing the upcoming Bohemian Rhapsody film, and today brings the best share yet: the film's first full trailer!

Almost gives you goosebumps, doesn't it? If the above trailer isn’t getting you excited for the movie's November 2 release, we don’t know what will. Perhaps this just-shared behind-the-scenes stills collection will?

Queen’s official archivist, Greg Brooks, worked with the film’s production team in addition to the band to ensure every last detail of every scene was authentically Queen.

Check back soon. We'll keep you posted as more teasers and trailers are shared!