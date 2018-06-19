Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Album

Despite making his way around the world on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime… Tour, Slash is gearing up for the release of another album. Together with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, he’ll release Living The Dream this fall.

This marks the first new album from Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators since 2014’s World On Fire, and they’ll tour in support of the upcoming record for a month beginning September 13.

Until then, Slash will continue touring with GnR, while Myles Kennedy carries on with his tour in support of this year’s solo album Year of the Tiger.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are heading out across the US and Canada on the Living The Dream Tour. #slashnews



Artist pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10 AM local time on each stop. Use the password SLASH18.



Get your tickets at https://t.co/Ssun9Nj8Mf pic.twitter.com/oUVBQZfT02 — Slash (@Slash) June 18, 2018

Living The Dream drops September 21.