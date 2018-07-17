Most Memorable Classic Rock Moments from the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

At the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the night was filled with incredible moments by some of your favorite classic rockers, both past and present.

U2 led the charge, as Bono and The Edge stood alongside rapper Kendrick Lamar and comedian Dave Chappelle for the award show’s opening act, performing the parts they contributed to Lamar’s DAMN. track “XXX.”

Gary Clark Jr, along with multi-talented musician Jon Batiste, paid tribute to the late rock pioneers and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, giving a flawless cover of “Ain’t That A Shame” and “Maybelline” by Fats Domino and Chuck Berry, respectively.

Sting, Shaggy, and host James Corden headed underground for a new take on Carpool Karaoke, called Subway-Car Pool Karaoke, singing The Police’s classic “Every Breath You Take.”

Tom Petty’s legacy lived on through a tribute by Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris. The two sang a duet of the 1994 Wildflowers title track.

Country stars Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Eric Church honored those who lost their lives at music events in 2017, giving a beautiful, albeit somber, cover of Eric Clapton’s poignant classic "Tears in Heaven."

Finally, Elton John performed his iconic 1971 song “Tiny Dancer” as a duet with Miley Cyrus.

White roses also made a cameo, as many celebrities wore the flower in support of the Time's Up campaign, which seeks to bring awareness to gender inequality and sexual misconduct against women.

What was your favorite 2018 GRAMMY moment?