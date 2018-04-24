Listen to Eddie Vedder's Bluesy Take on "All Along The Watch Tower"

You’ve heard the Bob Dylan classic “All Along The Watchtower.” You’ve heard Jimi Hendrix’s iconic cover. Now, listen to Eddie Vedder’s take on the song, as recorded live from New York City’s Tribeca Grill on April 21.

That funky backing band? That’s the Tangiers Blues Band, an NYC group that played at the Robert DeNiro-owned restaurant.

As for the song, “All Along The Watchtower” has been covered countless times over the years, and Vedder actually recorded his own version with The Million Dollar Bashers for the soundtrack to 2007’s I’m Not There, the film that follows multiple actors portraying Dylan during different stages of his life.

Which version of “All Along The Watchtower” is your favorite?